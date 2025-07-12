Titans' Dan Moore Has Nowhere to Hide
The Tennessee Titans have received a lot of criticism for one of the biggest moves of the offseason in free agency.
The team signed Dan Moore Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers to a four-year, $82.5 million deal, making him one of the 10 highest paid offensive tackles in the NFL.
Now that he has been given the big bucks, team reporter Jim Wyatt believes he is in the spotlight.
"The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Moore joined the Titans after starting 66 games at left tackle for the Steelers from 2021-2024," Wyatt wrote.
"In Pittsburgh, he became the first Steelers rookie to start at left tackle since 1970. During his four years in Pittsburgh, Moore only missed two games out of a possible 68. In Tennessee, the Titans are counting on Moore to lock down the left side. Moore had a solid offseason, and his veteran presence and experience should pay dividends for the offense this fall."
Moore, 26, is being given the tall task of protecting the blindside of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, so the Titans have certainly put a lot of trust in his hands.
The left tackle spot was run by JC Latham, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, last season, but he is moving back over to the right side after the Titans struggled to find a solution with any of their handful of tackles on the bottom of the depth chart.
Moore's feet will be held to the fire every week during his debut season with the Titans, and he will be watched like a hawk. The moment he struggles, the echoes will be magnified, so he probably has more pressure out of anyone to perform for the Titans in the upcoming season.
Moore will report to training camp on July 22.
