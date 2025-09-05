Titans Reveal Starting LB vs. Broncos
The Tennessee Titans held a two-horse race in training camp to determine who would be the starting linebacker next to Cody Barton.
After a back-and-forth affair, the Titans declared Cedric Gray the starter over James Williams Sr. in a battle of second-year pros. Titans head coach Brian Callahan explained the decision to go with Gray over Williams.
"Cedric showed up when it was time to play football," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "James (Williams) had a really strong camp, it wasn't anything that James didn't do, it was what Ced did. He showed up, played physical, and played hard. … Both those guys are really going to be counted on this season in roles."
Gray was taken in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of North Carolina, but spent a lot of his rookie season on injured reserve with a nerve-related shoulder injury.
Gray played in the final seven contests for the Titans during his first season in the league, but only played one snap on defense ahead of the team's Week 16 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. When incumbent starter Kenneth Murray Jr. going down with an injury, Gray stepped in and recorded a team-high 15 tackles for the Titans.
Gray started off training camp behind Williams on the depth chart, but he made some improvements over the past few weeks that solidified his spot in the starting lineup.
While Gray is in the starting lineup for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, the Titans could easily make a change if they deem it necessary. Williams is still learning the position considering he played safety during his college days at Miami and he could be a viable option if Gray struggles early in the year.
The Titans will see if they made the right decision when the team travels to Colorado to take on the Broncos in the season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
