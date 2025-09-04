Titans OL Returns to Practice Prior to Week 1 Showdown
Tennessee Titans fans can breathe a sigh of relief. On Wednesday, it was reported that starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. missed practice just days before their season opener against the Denver Broncos. It was unclear why until the first injury report was released later that afternoon, which cited an ankle injury for the former Steeler. Thankfully for the Titans, he was back at practice today, and according to reports, he looked good.
This is big news for the Titans. If Moore were to miss the season opener, the Titans were going to have to roll out Olisaemeka Udoh at left tackle or move starting right tackle J.C. Latham back to the left side.
Moore signed a four-year, $82 million deal with the Titans this offseason. With the addition of a starting left tackle, 2024 first round pick J.C. Latham was able to move back to right tackle, where he played during his time at Alabama. The hope is that the move allows Latham to play to the level they know he's capable of after and up-and-down rookie season.
Before signing with the Titans, Moore was a four-year starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Injuries were never much of a concern before - he played over 950 snaps in each season with the Steelers - so it was a bit concerning to see him out of practice. It doesn't appear his ankle injury was too serious, though. He should be good to go for week one.
The Titans will really need Moore's talents on Sunday as well. The Broncos have an elite defensive front, which led the league in sacks in 2024. They had six players record five or more sacks in 2024, and with pretty much every piece coming back, there's no reason to think they shouldn't be just as productive this season.
This will be a great test for the Titans' revamped offensive line. This is arguably the toughest front seven they'll face all season, so if they perform well and keep rookie QB Cam Ward's jersey clean, it will be a very encouraging sign moving forward.
