What the Titans Are Getting in New LB
Earlier this week, the Tennessee Titans added former Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White in free agency. It was a late move, but one that adds great depth to the linebacker room.
White is a veteran player, having played seven seasons in the NFL. The former fourth round pick by the Chargers has played over 4,500 career snaps and gives the Titans another veteran presence at linebacker.
In 2024, White played a career-high 1,015 snaps for the Arizona Cardinals and recorded 137 total tackles (60 solo, 77 assists), 39 run stops, 21 pressures (career-high) and 2.5 sacks. Those numbers look great, but he was a liability in coverage, allowing 55 receptions for 660 yards and one touchdown.
Despite his struggles in coverage last season, White's actually been a pretty decent coverage linebacker during his career. Prior to 2024, he'd never posted a coverage grade below a 59.8 and had never allowed more than 435 yards in a single season. In 2025, he allowed the most catches, yards, yards after catch and yards per reception in his career. We'll have to see if his poor performance in coverage continues to be a trend or if it was just a one off.
White had never been much of a pass rusher in his career, but the Cardinals sent him on blitzes much more often in 2025, and it paid off. He rushed the passer on a career-high 107 snaps and recorded 21 pressures, 14 hurries and 2.5 sacks. That's a pretty productive season.
With White being signed to the practice squad, it’s unlikely he’ll see any sort of significant playing time in the near future. The Titans seem to have their linebacker room locked down with Cody Barton and Cedric Gray as the starters. James Williams Sr., who was with the team in 2024, and Dorian Mausi, who the Titans just claimed on waivers, will serve as the backups, so White will have to prove he’s better than both of those guys while on the practice squad if he hopes to be promoted.
White’s got some work to do if he wants to make the Titans’ active roster, but he’s easily the most experienced backup they have. Once he learns the playbook and gets more experience in the Titans’ system, he could find himself on the active roster sometime this year.
