Titans Unveil Week One Uniforms
The Tennessee Titans have announced their uniform combination for their season opener against the Denver Broncos. They'll be the road team in this matchup, which typically indicates they will wear white, but instead of blue pants, they're opting for the whiteout.
The Titans wore their all white uniforms in their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it was just the third time they'd ever worn them in the preseason.
This uniform combination is relatively rare. Per Yahoo Sports!, the Titans have worn their all white uniforms 26 times since they were first debuted in 2002. In those games, the Titans are a measly 9-17. They wore this combination three times in 2024, and went 0-3.
The Titans' luck in these jerseys may not get much better this time around. They open the season against the Denver Broncos, who are one of the toughest teams on their schedule. They have a ferocious defense and an offense which should only improve from the one that scored 24 points per game a year ago.
Defensively, the Broncos return their top eight sack leaders from a defense that led the league in that category last season. Nik Bonitto led the way with 13.5, but Jonathon Cooper and Zach Allen contributed 10.5 and eight respectively.
In the secondary, Denver also has the reigning defensive player of the year in Pat Surtain II, who finished the year with four picks and 11 pass breakups. But you can't forget about the Broncos' other two returning cornerbacks, Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillan, who both had strong 2024 campaigns and should only get better this year.
Offensively, Denver is going into its third year under Sean Payton and second year with Bo Nix under center. This offense got better and better each and every week, and with the addition of JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey to the backfield, their run game should also take a big step forward.
The Titans will have their hands full in week one against a really good Broncos team. They'll need to play a really good game if they want to get a win in their all white jerseys.
