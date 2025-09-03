Titans Starting OL Misses Practice Before Week 1
The Tennessee Titans are just a few days away from their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The team seems to be pretty healthy, but they had a surprise absence during Wednesday's practice: starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr.
This is big news for the Titans' offensive line. JC Latham's health has been in question recently, but he's been practicing and is fully expected to start at right tackle on Sunday. It appeared the Titans would have everyone healthy for their season opener, but now there's a big question surrouding Moore's availability.
The Titans signed Moore this offseason to help shore up some of their problems on the offensive line. Moore was a four-year starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the Titans this offseason, and he was a quality player. He's played over 950 snaps in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, so injuries have not been a concern for him before.
One of the reasons the Titans felt like they needed to add Moore to their offensive line was so that their second-year tackle JC Latham could move back to the right side, where he played at Alabama and was a Second-Team All-American. If Moore is to miss Sunday's game, Latham could move back to left tackle and rookie undrafted free agent Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson could take over on the right side. They could also keep Latham at right tackle and let Olisaemeka Udoh step in at left tackle, which seems like the more likely option.
The Broncos' defense led the league in sacks a year ago, so they'll need all the help they can get up front to protect their rookie quarterback. If they let the Broncos get into the backfield and disrupt Cam Ward's rhythm, the Titans are going to have a hard time getting anything going offensively.
So far, there has been no information about why Moore was absent from practice today. He was the only Titan missing, and if it's an injury and he's out for an extended period of time, it would be a massive blow to the Titans' offensive line.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!