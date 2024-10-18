Titans WR Responds to Trade Rumors
The Tennessee Titans are 1-4 through the first six weeks of the season, which brands them as a potential seller in trade rumors before the Nov. 5 deadline.
After this week saw two star wide receivers in Davante Adams and Amari Cooper be traded to the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, respectively, many are speculating that DeAndre Hopkins could be the next wideout on a struggling team that moves to a buyer.
Hopkins, 32, has just 14 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown in five games this season and is a free agent at season's end. For that reason alone, it would behoove the Titans to at least listen to trade offers for him in order to get some value in return that may be better than a compensatory pick.
However, the five-time Pro Bowler isn't worried or bothered about any outside noise.
"I've been playing for a long time," Hopkins said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "My mind is very much set on Buffalo this week."
Hopkins also doubled down on wanting to stay in Tennessee, stating how happy he is to be with the team.
"I love my life. I love where I am. God put me where I need to be, and He always will. I play football," Hopkins said.
Perhaps there is a world where Hopkins would be willing to re-sign with the Titans after the season, so a trade may not be the route to go when it comes to him.
Hopkins has been traded before as part of a controversial 2020 deal that saw him dealt by the Houston Texans after seven seasons with the team to the Arizona Cardinals for a marginalized return package that included an injury-prone running back in David Johnson and a second-round pick.
Now that he is in a place where he feels appreciated, he may want to be present in the moment and enjoy where he is.
