Titans HC Addresses New Josh Allen-Amari Cooper Dilemma
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for arguably the toughest game on their schedule so far as they head to western New York in Week 7 to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills are 4-2 after picking up a win on the road in a Monday Night Football contest against the New York Jets, giving them a two-game lead in the AFC East.
Titans coach Brian Callahan has taken notice of how well they have played and knows that this week will be a challenge.
"They run the ball really well, and quarterback Josh Allen is playing at a high level, Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "They're playing a really good brand of football."
The Bills got even better earlier in the week when they acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. He is expected to make his team debut this week against the Titans, giving Callahan and the defense another wrinkle to study before the game.
"We know what he is capable of," Callahan said. "How they use him remains to be seen, but we know what his strengths are."
Cooper will likely be covered by top cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who usually draws the assignment of the opposing team's best receiver. That will still leave players like Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and rookie Keon Coleman as threats in the offense, and the rest of the Titans secondary should be given them as assignments.
The Bills won't be an easy opponent, but a win on the road could be exactly what the Titans need to get them some momentum after a bad start. The Titans have been competitive in all but one game this season, so they just need to execute and do the little things right in order to give the Bills a run for their money.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!