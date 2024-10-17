Titans Have Long Injury Report Before Bills Game
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their game this weekend against the Buffalo Bills, and the team gained some insights on a few injured players who were on the sidelines to start the week.
While the Titans saw wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins return after resting yesterday, the team still had defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quad) and running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) out of the team's second practice ahead of their Week 7 contest.
In addition, wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee), who was limited in the first practice, did not participate at all today, putting his status for this weekend's game in doubt. In addition, rookie nose tackle T'Vondre Sqeat was an unexpected addition to the injury report with a knee injury, putting his status up in the air as well.
The Titans received good news in regards to limited quarterback Will Levis (shoulder), linebacker Kenneth Murray and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (rest), all of who participated in full. Linebacker Ernest Jones (illness) went from not participating to limited, which is a sign that he is getting better and ready for this weekend.
The Titans need all hands on deck to beat a team as talented as the Bills, so having this many key players not at their best is a bit of a concern going into the week.
For the Bills, they appear to be pretty healthy going into the week. Top running back James Cook, who missed the team's Week 6 game with a toe injury, practiced in full today, which will likely lead to him playing against the Titans.
The only player that did not participate was defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who had scheduled rest and is expected to play on Sunday.
