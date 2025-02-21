Titans Deemed Top Destination for DPOY Finalist
Perhaps one of the most impressive breakout players during the 2024 NFL season was Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.
After spending the first four years of his career as a rotational player for the New Orleans Saints, Baun signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason and proceeded to rack up 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this past year.
Baun was named a Pro Bowler and a First-Team All-Pro as a result, and to put the cherry on top, he picked off Patrick Mahomes during Philadelphia's Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
With the Tennessee Titans being in need of a linebacker, Baun's name should be near the top of their list in free agency, and Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has deemed the Titans one of the best landing spots for Baun next month.
"Baun could be plugged in and immediately be an upgrade over Tennessee's current crop of linebackers," Brooke wrote. "It's still a talented defense that ranked a respectable 17th in DVOA last season, thanks to some solid play from players up front like T'Vondre Sweat, Jeffrey Simmons, Arden Key, and Harold Landry."
Tennessee has about $51 million in cap room heading into the offseason, so it can certainly afford to sign Baun, who is set to become one of the top defenders on the open market.
Funny enough, the 28-year-old was an afterthought for the Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in no more than 27 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps in any of his seasons with the team, topping out at 30 tackles.
Whether or not Baun can maintain his level of production he posted with the Eagles remains to be seen, but if any team should take a chance on him, it's the Titans.
