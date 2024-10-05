Titans Defense Gets Positive Injury News
The Tennessee Titans are getting some good injury news on the defensive side of the ball as the team continues through its bye week.
When meeting with the media in Nashville following Week 4's win over the Miami Dolphins, Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that defensive lineman Keondre Coburn avoided a long-term knee injury. The former Texas Longhorn exited against Miami and didn't return.
"I don't think it's long-term, but I think it might be a short-term absence," Callahan said of Coburn's injury, per the team website.
Coburn's injury came at a bad time for the Titans defensive line, which was already without star Jeffery Simmons against the Dolphins. It ended up not making too much of a difference, as Tennessee's defense was easily able to stifle a wounded Miami offense led by veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley.
As for Coburn, who's a one-time Super Bowl champion after being a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for part of his rookie season last year, has gotten out to a solid start with the Titans in 2024. He's made one start so far this season while tallying two total tackles. He made an impact for the Tennessee defense during the preseason as well.
Coburn was originally drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.01 million deal with Kansas City after being drafted, but the Chiefs waived him during the middle of the season on Oct. 19. He was quickly claimed off waivers by the Denver Broncos, but they waived him a few weeks later.
Coburn then signed back with the Chiefs practice squad in Nov. 2023 before the Titans signed him to their active roster in December. He played four games for Tennessee last season while posting seven total tackles.
