Titans May Have Found Diamond in Rough at LB
It's not very common that a day three NFL draft pick is a contributor right off the bat, but Tennessee Titans fourth-round pick Cedric Gray may be an exception.
With training camp starting next week, Gray is currently the third off-ball linebacker option behind newly acquired Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Gibbens, who we named our breakout candidate.
Over his first two seasons, Gibbens has 123 total tackles, one sack, and one interceptions. Murray dealt with some injuries during the 2021 season but for his first four yars he has 321 total tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.
Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen released a list of day 3 and undrafted free agent rookies who could thrive in their rookie seasons and said, "Gibbens, though he's disciplined enough to have earned the green dot role on the defense, doesn't have the juice of a real playmaker at the position. Murray, by contrast, is one of the fastest players at the position without any of the skills or violent tendencies you want from a linebacker. If there were ever a path for an early Day 3 linebacker to see the field, it would be in Tennessee."
In Gray's sophomore, junior, and senior seasons at North Carolina, he recorded 366 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, six forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.
Speed is one of the few things you can't teach and Cedrick Gray ran a 4.64, 40-yard dash time at the combine.
"Gray's sideline to sideline speed is a clear strength. He may not be quite as blazing as Murray but he more than makes up for it elsewhere," said Klassen. "Namely, Gray is plenty willing to shoot his hands through a guard's chest and create some disruption between the tackles. He doesn't just concede space. That combination of speed and physicality alone is a good starting point for any young linebacker."
In my opinion, Gray draws similarities to Pittsburgh Steelers second-year linebacker Nick Herbig. Gray is listed at 6'2", 234 lbs., and was selected with the 106th pick. Herbig is listed at 6'2", 240 lbs., and was selected with the 132nd pick. For the record, Herbig also ran a 4.65, 40-yard dash time at his combine.
Herbig isn't themost popular name in football but he posted a respectable 27 total tackles including five for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles in his rookie season, and if Gray can perform with similar stats this year, if not better, the Titans can call this pick a success.
"Linebacker is a tough position to find immediate success in this league. Playing both the run and the pass from the heart of the formation brings so many responsibilities," said Klassen. "Gray has both the tools and the opportunity in front of him, though."
