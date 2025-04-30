Have Titans Done Enough at WR to Help Cam Ward?
The Tennessee Titans wanted to give Cam Ward the pieces necessary to develop in his first season in the league.
That's why they signed Tyler Lockett shortly before the draft, took Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round and signed his collegiate receiver Xavier Restrepo in undrafted free agency.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport wonders if the team has done enough at wide receiver this offseason.
"The Titans did not do much to give Ward a scary group of receivers. They waited until the fourth round to select wide receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor after remaining quiet in free agency outside of signing veteran wideout Tyler Lockett days before the draft," Davenport wrote.
"Lockett and Calvin Ridley are the only proven pass catchers on the roster, but perhaps the best favor Tennessee did for Ward was sign undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo — his top receiver at the University of Miami."
The Titans also signed Van Jefferson from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the offseason, and he is expected to help contribute to the receiver room as well. Treylon Burks could also have an impact as he enters his fourth NFL season.
It remains to be seen if the younger options will emerge as capable receivers for Ward and the Titans offense, but Tennessee is hoping at least one of them pans out and becomes a long-term starter for them.
With so many young receivers on the roster, training camp will be the stage for a big battle for playing time between all of the wideouts in hopes of getting a chance to play with Ward in the starting lineup during the season.
Those receivers will begin getting ready for the season with rookie minicamp next month, followed by OTA's ahead of training camp, which starts in late July.
