Analyst Makes Compelling Case for Titans' Will Levis
It has certainly been a topsy-turvy year for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.
Earlier in the season, Titans fans couldn't move on from Levis fast enough. He looked miserable in Tennessee's offense, and it appeared to be only a matter of time before the Titans would go in a different direction. Heck, many wanted him benched in favor of Mason Rudolph.
But since returning from his shoulder injury, Levis has turned some heads.
The second-year signal-caller has put in back-to-back strong performances, including this past weekend in a stunning road win over the Houston Texans.
Is Levis seriously making a case to return under center for the Titans in 2025?
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated isn't entirely sure, but he certainly thinks there is quite a bit to like about the University of Kentucky product.
No one has ever really doubted Levis' cannon for an arm. It's whether or not he can actually deliver the ball consistently on a weekly basis.
Thus far, he has not displayed that ability, but at the same time, he has only made 17 career starts, so perhaps he does deserve another chance?
In eight games this year, Levis has thrown for 1,447 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 85.6.
Last season, the 25-year-old made nine starts and finished with 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four picks while completing 58.4 percent of his throws and registering an 84.2 passer rating.
Tennessee is just 3-8 thus far in 2024, so it stands a great chance of being able to select one of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft this coming spring.
Levis' future in Music City is unquestionably riding on the last six games of the campaign. If he puts forth a strong showing, it may change some minds in the Titans' front office.
