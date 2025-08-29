Titans Rookie Could Fly Up Depth Chart
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is going into his first season in the league after being chosen in the fourth round of the NFL Draft out of Stanford.
Ayomanor showed flashes of potential during the preseason, giving the Titans reason to believe he could be the No. 2 wide receiver for the team at some point during the year.
"The fourth-rounder out of Stanford has developed a strong rapport with rookie QB Cam Ward and has impressed coaches with his performance throughout training camp," ESPN insider Dan Graziano wrote.
"Calvin Ridley projects as the No. 1 receiver, but after him, it's veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson and rookies Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. Ward has publicly pumped up his wide receiver group as a top-five unit in the league. And while that might be an exaggeration, it does a lot for a wide receiver when his quarterback speaks highly of him. Don't be shocked if Ayomanor is a factor."
Even though Ayomanor is a rookie, his trajectory to be the No. 2 wide receiver for the team was something that began when he was taken in the draft, even if he wasn't the first wideout taken by the team (Chimere Dike went earlier in the fourth round.)
Dike projects to be more of a return specialist for the Titans this season, but Ayomanor was thought to be a steal as soon as his name was announced as the pick. Many expected Ayomanor to be a Day 2 pick, but he kept falling to the back end of the fourth round.
If Ayomanor can prove himself to be a long-term answer for the Titans offense, it will be a positive sign of the team's development moving forward. The Titans knew this would be a transformative offseason with quarterback Cam Ward coming into the organization, but if they could also find his eventual top target next to Ridley on top of that, it's a cherry on top of the sundae.
Ayomanor will make his NFL debut when the Titans face off against the Denver Broncos inside Empower Field at Mile High.
