Titans Cut Preseason’s Leading Rusher
The Tennessee Titans are in the process of cutting their roster down to 53 players. They've already made a ton of roster moves, but one of their most notable cuts so far is running back Jordan Mims.
Mims led the Titans in rushing during the preseason. He carried the ball 26 times for 98 yards (3.5 average), but was unable to find the end zone.
Mims spent five years at Fresno State where he was constantly splitting time with other backs. In his fifth and final year with the team, Mims finally got his chance to be the lead back and rushed for 1,370 yards and 18 touchdowns. It wasn't enough to get him drafted, but he quickly signed a with the Buffalo Bills.
His time in Buffalo didn't last long, though, and he later signed with the New Orleans Saints. He spent two seasons with the Saints in 2023 and 2024, where he totaled 70 rushing and 71 receiving yards.
Mims' release is significant. Earlier today, the Titans placed Tyjae Spears on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the first four games of the season. Because of this, the Titans are expected to carry at least three other running backs into the regular season.
The Titans also released running back Jamar Jefferson minutes later. Jefferson led the team in yards per carry (6.5) during the preseason, but he too was waived by the team on Tuesday.
Both Mims and Jefferson were candidates to be one of the three other running backs to make the roster, but now it appears rookie Kalel Mullings and former UDFA Julius Chestnut will make the final 53-man roster along with Tony Pollard.
Mims and Jefferson are both candidates to return to the practice squad if they clear waivers. Both guys proved they can play in the NFL this preseason, so there's a chance somebody picks them up before they have a chance to clear waivers.
It appears the Titans' running back depth chart is set. Tony Pollard will be RB1, and Spears will be his complement once he comes back. Mullings and Chestnut should end up being the backups, but it will be interesting to see who gets the most snaps during those first four weeks that Spears is going to miss.
