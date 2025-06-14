Titans Underrated Rookie Labeled Potential Star
The Tennessee Titans made multiple moves this offseason to improve their offense. The signings of Dan Moore at left tackle and Kevin Zeitler at guard were made with the intention of better protecting Cam Ward. With that in mind, they also made multiple additions at wide receiver to give him a better corps of pass-catchers.
Tyler Lockett was signed as a free agent after a long career in Seattle with the Seahawks. Tennessee also took to the draft to select Stanford standout Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round. And while there hasn't been much attention paid to the big receiver outside of Nashville, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report says Ayomanor could be a breakout star as a rookie.
"The Tennessee Titans added multiple pass-catchers in the fourth round of this year's draft," Davenport writes. "Multiple swings create more opportunities to hit one of the young receiving threats in hopes that someone will grow with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Elic Ayomanor was a top-100 graded prospect on our Scouting Department's pre-draft big board. He did not receive fanfare after being selected, but he has been making plays since rookie camp for the Titans."
Davenport adds that a starting role is wide open for Ayomanor to take, as Calvin Ridley will be the No. 1 while Tyler Lockett will likely be the slot receiver. The No. 2 boundary spot is Ayomanor's for the taking, and his unique combination of size, power, and speed might earn him the job.
"Ayomanor is among the few receivers on the roster with the requisite height, weight and talent to play as the boundary X-receiver," Davenport writes. "His ball skills at the catch point will offer Ward a different type of receiver than he's been accustomed to throughout his collegiate career."
Ayomanor caught 63 passes and six touchdowns last season at Stanford, and could be a rookie breakout alongside his quarterback.
