Titans' Cam Ward Taking Steps in Right Direction

Cam Ward is making good progress for Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward drinks water during minicamp practice
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward drinks water during minicamp practice / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are learning a lot about their No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

Ward has been a workhorse for the Titans in OTAs and minicamp, hoping to earn the team's starting quarterback job and steal it from Will Levis.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke on Ward's progress to reporters after minicamp ended.

"I thought Cam (Ward) did a really nice job of handling answers," Callahan said via A to Z Sports reporter Buck Reising.

"What are his answers versus our particular problems? And then made some really nice throws and then missed on a few others. That's a good thing because it gives us a chance to coach on it. I thought the two-minute drill was great coaching opportunities for us, for the entire offense and defense. Again, those are situations you can't get enough of and it's hard to do that every day.

"But we need as many of those opportunities as possible because again, third down, red zone and two-minute is where you win and lose football games in this league. And we'll have a stronger emphasis as training camp gets going, we get more practices stacked up to execute in those moments."

Ward continues to make an impact on the Titans every day he is in the building. The team will be away for a few weeks before training camp, but he will continue to learn the playbook and get ready for the season in hopes of getting out of the gates strong.

If Ward can continue to improve on the trajectory he's currently on, the Titans will be proven right by the decision to take him in the draft instead of Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter or trading the pick to another quarterback-needy team.

