Titans Announce Several New Hires to Staff
The Tennessee Titans are making multiple changes to their off-the-field staff as the 2025 regular season draws closer.
The team announced that it has made 10 new hires to the football staff since the NFL Draft along with eight promotions. Tennessee is bringing in new additions from the NFL, NBA and college level.
Here are the 10 hires, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt:
- Benny Allen, Director, Team Security (previously Senior Director of Arena and Team Security with Memphis Grizzlies)
- Lauren Antle, Nutrition Assistant
- Evert Geerlings, VP, Football Communications (previously Senior Football Communications Manager with Houston Texans)
- Alex Kline, Scouting Assistant
- Geo Leins, Scouting Assistant
- Daniel Lynch, Assistant Athletic Trainer/ Sr. Physical Therapist
- Chip Pugh, Director, Team Development (previously Director of Football Operations and Leadership Development at Tennessee Tech)
- Dan Saganey, VP, Player Personnel (previoisly Direc. of Player Personnel with Cleveland Browns)
- Jack Turner, NFS Scout
- Tyler Woodruff, Manager, Video
After their three-game preseason slate, the Titans will begin the regular season Sept. 7 on the road against the Denver Broncos in what will likely be the official regular season debut for rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
