Titans' Cam Ward Doesn't Act Like a Rookie
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is a few weeks away from his first NFL training camp, but he has already made a massive impression since being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft.
Ward has made his mark in OTA's and minicamp both on and off the field, proving he has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.
Bleacher Report writer Damian Parson praised Ward for the start of his offseason coming into the league.
"After completing mandatory minicamp, Cam Ward is proving why he was the first overall pick this year," Parson wrote.
"The Tennessee Titans needed a facelift after the disappointing results from their Will Levis experiment. In comes Ward, a mentally tough and physically gifted passer with a gunslinger mentality. During the spring and early-summer workouts, Ward has displayed the high-octane arm strength to fire passes into tight windows with immense velocity."
"Ward's confidence and competitive nature shine in practices and the locker room, and his demeanor is rubbing off on those around him. This is important considering they drafted multiple rookie pass-catchers to grow with him in this offense."
"... He carries himself like a veteran. From leadership and raw talent to his quick command of the offense, Ward’s arrow is pointing up."
Ward doesn't act like a rookie, and that puts the Titans in good shape. They likely won't need to deal with the growing pains of having a rookie learn how to play in the league.
Ward has five years of college experience starting games, and that should come into play in his first season in the league.
Ward and the Titans are taking a few weeks off before returning to the team's practice facility on July 22 for the start of training camp.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!