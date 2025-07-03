Titans Rookie Projected to Start With Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are excited to have Cam Ward lead the offense in his rookie year, but he may not be the only first-year player in the starting lineup.
A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze believes Ward will have a chance to throw to fourth-round wide receiver Elic Ayomanor on the outside as the team's "X" receiver.
"For my money, he's the only true X receiver on this team in terms of body type and skillset," Freeze wrote about Ayomanor.
"That's a big part of why I liked him so much in the draft and was elated that the Titans took him. Finding guys who can consistently win on the boundary in the NFL is hard, and that's why that skillset is so coveted. I actually think he's likely to be a Week 1 starter at the position, and if it's not quite Week 1, it'll be month 1. I'd be disappointed if that's not the case at this point."
Ayomanor was taken out of Stanford on Day 3 of the draft, where the Titans traded up to acquire him. While Tennessee took Florida wideout Chimere Dike with the first pick in the round, the team is more likely to have Ayomanor enter the starting lineup sooner next to Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett.
In two seasons at Stanford, Ayomanor caught 125 passes for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In his best performance in college, Ayomanor set a Stanford record with 13 passes and 294 yards against Colorado, where he made a great catch against No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter, who was taken by the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ayomanor and the Titans are scheduled to report to the team's practice facility for training camp on July 22.
