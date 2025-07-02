Newest Titans Star Crucial to Cam Ward’s Development
The Tennessee Titans have had an eventful offseason. They have put the franchise on the back of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, as he will be expected to be the savior at the quarterback position. However, they have made sure to add talent around him to give him the best chance at success.
For starters, the Titans added multiple wide receivers to their group of pass-catchers. They signed trusted veteran Tyler Lockett, who put up 661 catches and 61 touchdowns during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. In addition, they drafted Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor, who is a big-bodied guy that can run block and be an instant vertical threat in the Titans' passing game.
A couple of very important moves that may have flown under the radar for Tennessee were the signings of veteran offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler at guard and Dan Moore at left tackle. Zeitler is entering his 14th season in the league and will be starting for his third team in three years. He was a Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and had a one-year stint in Detroit with the Lions in 2024. Moore was given a massive four-year, $82 million deal after starting 66 of 68 games for the Steelers since 2021.
When giving his thoughts on the Titans ahead of the 2025 season, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated named Moore as a crucial player in the development of Ward.
"It’s fair to say that Cam Ward will be starting in Denver in Week 1," Breer writes. "I can add that he’s checked every box since becoming the No. 1 pick in April, as the team has drilled him on footwork and his ability to use their language, and even be the one translating it in meetings to teammates. I also think Bill Callahan’s work in fixing their offensive line, with Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. coming aboard, will be crucial to Ward’s season, one way or the other."
Should Moore prove to be a good signing and keep Ward clean and upright, Tennessee can feel comfortable knowing their quarterback has a good blindside protector to aid his growth and development into a star under center.
