Titans Eliminate One Trade Option
The Tennessee Titans already made one trade during the 2025 NFL Draft, moving back from the 35th pick in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The team has six picks to end the draft on Day 3, though, and could be on the table for more moves.
The team has continued to express than anything is on the table as they navigate the 2025 NFL Draft class. No one knows how the board is going to shake out as they enter Day 3, and therefore, they're keeping themselves open to all and any scenarios.
Except one. According to AtoZ Sports' Easton Freeze, the Tennessee Titans are ruling out just one player - Jeffery Simmons. The rest of the roster is on the table.
"They're keeping their options open. All options, it seems, besides one: per sources, the Tennessee Titans will not be trading star DT Jeffery Simmons," Freeze reports.
"This probably comes as more of a confirmation than a big shock, as trade whispers revolving around Simmons have only recently begun swirling. But I'm told that no discussions have been had regarding a Simmons trade. Not now, and not at all so far this offseason. Titans brass views him as an elite cornerstone piece of their roster, and one of the most important veteran leaders on the team."
The Titans are in re-build mode and with a new franchise quarterback in Cam Ward, the team is preparing to build a roster that can compete for a Super Bowl within the next five years. Simmons is likely a centerpiece of that next to Ward.
As for the rest of their roster, quarterback Will Levis and wide receiver Treylon Burks remain the most-likely options for a trade this offseason. Whether or not they'll get moved on Day 3 is unknown, but Tennessee appears ready for almost anything, except trading Simmons.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!