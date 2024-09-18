Eight Titans Nominated for 2025 Hall of Fame
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of strong representation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination class for 2025.
The Hall of Fame announced 167 modern-era people would be nominated for enshrinement, and eight former Titans are in the group: Steve McNair, Eddie George, Derrick Mason, Lorenzo Neal, Samari Rolle, Chris Johnson, Gary Anderson, and Delanie Walker.
Former coach Mike Vrabel is also among the nominees for his 14-year career as a linebacker, which included three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots in the early 2000's.
McNair served as the Titans quarterback from 1995-2005 and still holds a number of franchise records. He was named joint MVP along with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning in the 2003 season.
McNair often was accompanied by running back Eddie George in the backfield during his time with the Titans. George played with the franchise from 1996-2003, recording over 900 yards rushing in every season with the team. He helped the Titans reach Super Bowl XXXIV, but the team lost to the St. Louis Rams.
Mason was also a key member of some of those early Titans teams. He had over 6000 yards receiving during his eight years in Tennessee.
Neal enjoyed an impressive 16-year career as a fullback in the NFL, spending two years with the Titans from 1999-2000.
Rolle spent seven years with the Titans from 1998-2004, making his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2000.
Johnson was with with the Titans for six seasons from 2008-13. His 2009 campaign stands out as one of the few 2,000-yard rushing seasons by a running back. The performance gave him the "CJ2K" nickname that has stuck ever since.
Anderson played 23 years in the NFL as a kicker from 1982-2004 with the final two seasons playing for the Titans.
Walker, who appears on the list in his first year of eligibility, played seven years for the Titans from 2013-19 and made three Pro Bowls from 2015-17.
