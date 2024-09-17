Titans Face Another Tough Test in Week 3
Turnovers have defined the first two games for the Tennessee Titans, and that should remain the case when they face off against the Green Bay Packers this week.
It was an emphasis going into their Week 2 game after turnovers cost them in their season opener, and it should be a big factor once again in practice this week.
"Take care of the ball and get takeaways," Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport after losing to the New York Jets. "We didn't get a takeaway on defense. The things that we keep talking about, taking care of the ball and get turnovers, are not happening."
The Titans defense has led the league in yards allowed, but they only have one fumble recovery through two weeks. While the defense isn't generating turnovers, the offense is coughing it up.
The Titans are one of just two teams to turn the ball over five times over the course of the first two weeks, joining the Denver Broncos in that unfortunate statistic. Things won't get much easier on that front in Week 3 when they host the Green Bay Packers, who lead the NFL with six takeaways so far this season.
The Packers defense has been feasting in their first two games, notching five interceptions as a unit along with one fumble. They have also done a good job taking care of the football, with only one interception and fumble. Their +4 turnover differential ranks second in the NFL behind the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are at +5.
The turnover margin in games is often reflected in the final outcome. The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team with a negative turnover differential through two games to stay undefeated.
If the Titans can find a way to make Malik Willis turn the ball over in Week 3 as Will Levis finds a way to eliminate mistake, they should have a good chance to grab their first win.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!