Titans Excited For New LB
The Tennessee Titans are making a move to change things up in the linebacker room by signing veteran Kyzir White to the practice squad.
While White is on the practice squad, there are plans to eventually elevate him and have him as part of the team's rotation at linebacker. Titans head coach Brian Callahan expressed his excitement in the team by signing White earlier this week.
"Excited to add Kyzir," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He's a proven veteran in this league, been very productive during the course of his career. … He hadn't been anywhere for the offseason or training camp, so get him back in shape, get him back in the groove. … (We need to) make sure he is in shape and ready to roll when we need to count on him."
It's only a matter of time before White joins the 53-man roster, but he is going to start out on the practice squad. White went unsigned throughout the offseason, so giving him a chance to get back into the swing of things for a but could be ideal for him and the Titans defense.
Last season, White played and started all 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals, recording 137 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three passes defended, and an interception, making him a key part of the defense. White was one of the best tacklers in the NFL, so he comes to the Titans with a chance to be a real difference-maker.
The Titans currently have Cody Barton as a starter with Cedric Gray beside him. James Williams Sr. and Curtis Jacobs are both listed in the second string, but could see action at times. Eventually, White could take someone's spot if an injury pops up or if someone underperforms.
Adding White to the Titans defense makes them better, so his welcoming will be a big one once he joins the lineup.
White's status is up in the air for the Titans' season opener against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.
