Titans HC Gives Stamp of Approval For Captain Choice
The Tennessee Titans are going into the upcoming season with a lot to prove. In order for the team to make those adjustments, veterans will have to take on a leadership role.
One of the players in need of doing that for the Titans is wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who recently earned praise from head coach Brian Callahan about the job he has done leading the team.
“A lot of times, the starting point for captains is production,” Callahan said of Ridley via A to Z Sports insider Buck Reising.
“That’s usually the starting point, guys that perform, which he’s certainly done. The other part of it is how they work, and I think you guys all see it. There’s probably not a guy that practices as hard as Rid (Calvin Ridley) on a snap-to-snap basis. He’s really grown in his leadership. I’m actually really proud of Rid and the things that he’s accomplished in that realm over the course of the offseason. He’s deserving of it, he has earned it, and I’m glad his teammates see it the same way.”
Ridley, 30, is one of just nine players on the Titans roster that has been in the league since 2018. Out of those players, Ridley might be the one that will see the most action on the field in 2025, so his leadership is extremely valuable to the Titans.
Last season, Ridley proved that people can step up even when things are going bad around them. Ridley caught 64 passes for 1,017 yards despite having subpar quarterbacks throwing to him.
This year, he hopes to be the security blanket that No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward needs in the offense. If Ridley can provide that kind of comfort for the Titans offense, he should be in a good spot throughout the entire season.
Ridley and the Titans are beginning to prepare for their Week 1 contest against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT inside Empower Field at Mile High. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount+ app.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!