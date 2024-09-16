Titans Coach Still Upbeat After Jets Game
Brian Callahan is still seeking his first win as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans after the team has come up short by a touchdown in each of the first two games of the season.
The Titans have had chances to win both of their games against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, but trivial mistakes have cost them in each of their losses.
Despite the frustrations, Callahan still believes that the Titans are on the right track.
"I believe in everything that we have here," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "And I believe in the players that we have. I don't panic, we just keep pushing. And we keep our blinders on, and we just keep worrying about getting better every day and when you get to the end of the season you see where the chips fall. … I think the result will come."
Things haven't looked good for the Titans and history suggests that an 0-2 start doesn't end up with a postseason berth usually with only 14.4 percent of winless teams making the playoffs after two weeks since 1990.
However, the Titans have shown enough positive growth and development to keep Callahan with a half-full glass. Things may change if the losses continue to stack up, but it is early in the season.
Nine teams have started off 0-2 so far, including the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams, who both made the playoffs last season. Two games don't define a season, and there is still a ton of football left to be played.
The Titans will have plenty of time to turn things around, and that begins in Week 3 when they host their former quarterback Malik Willis and the Green Bay Packers.
