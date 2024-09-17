Titans Fall Even Further in Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are still searching for their first win after falling to the New York Jets in their Week 2 matchup.
The Titans have lost each of their first two games by identical 24-17 losses, which means that they have been close to a win, but haven't done enough to pull it off.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr has that reflected in his latest power rankings, which sees the Titans drop two spots to No. 30.
"It doesn’t get better than a head coach asking his quarterback: “Hey … what the f— are you doing?” And then proceeding to call a decision “dumb,” adding that the quarterback is “grown up and he knows better.” I can’t tell if this is beautiful, refreshing honesty or what, but I am here for what is quickly becoming the ultimate buddy cop movie. The Titans are absolutely better than 0–2 and had leads on two superior opponents in each of the last two weeks. If the Will Levis wild outcomes scale tips in Tenneseee’s favor, watch out," Orr writes.
Only the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers rank below the Titans.
Levis and his costly turnovers have been the reason behind both of the team's losses. Had he not thrown an interception against the Chicago Bears or lost a fumble in the red zone against the Jets, it's possible that the Titans could have won each of their first two games, which would have put them much higher on this list.
Levis has to take care of the ball with more care in the future, otherwise the Titans will be falling even further and the second-year quarterback may find himself on the second string in Tennessee or elsewhere in 2025.
The Titans will hope to begin their ascent up the power rankings in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!