Titans QB Needs More Poise
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is shaking his head after the mistakes he has made in each of his first two games of the season.
Levis and the Titans have lost each of their first two games by a touchdown, but the results could have gone the other way if the second-year quarterback had limited his mistakes.
In Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, Levis threw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Then, against the New York Jets in Week 2, Levis tried making another big play as he was nearly sacked, resulting in a red zone fumble.
"It's got to be something that's more second nature to me," Levis said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "I'm going to do everything I can to rewire my brain to make sure that when I'm in those situations, I'm not making those decisions."
Levis' strange plays are a sign that he is nervous, and rightfully so. He's a young NFL quarterback for a team that has shown a willingness to compete for a playoff berth with their veteran signings across the roster. Levis knows that a big part of the Titans' postseason chances are on his shoulders, so he wants to be a big playmaker for his team.
However, sometimes the best play is no play at all.
Simply taking a sack instead of forcing a play that isn't there may be what the team needs, even if it results in a loss of yardage.
Not every play needs to be a home run, and until Levis learns that and applies it into a game, he is more prone to these turnovers, which will only further sink themselves into a hole that will soon be too deep for them to dig out of.
