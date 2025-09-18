Four Titans Face Long Odds to Play Week 3
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, but a few players are on the sidelines to start the preparation for the game.
Here's a look at the four Titans that missed the team's first practice of the week:
OT JC Latham
Latham missed the team's Week 2 matchup with a hip injury he suffered in the season opener against the Denver Broncos. The Titans missed him dearly against the Los Angeles Rams, but it looks like they may need to rely on his backups again when they play the Colts.
If Latham cannot go, the team could look towards playing John Ojukwu or Oli Udoh at right tackle in his place.
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Sneed is dealing with a back injury he dealt with against the Rams and the Titans are using precaution going into Week 3 against the Colts.
Sneed missed 12 games due to injury last season and was out for a good chunk of training camp, so the Titans want to be smart in how they deal with smaller injuries throughout the season.
WR Bryce Oliver
Oliver is down with a knee injury, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. The team has Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson and Chimere Dike on the depth chart ahead of him, so it isn't a major loss if he doesn't play against the Colts.
That being said, the Titans would likely call a receiver up from the practice squad for the game to help out with special teams if Oliver were unable to play.
OL Kevin Zeitler
Zeitler is possibly the biggest name on the list out of the four. The veteran offensive lineman left the team's Week 2 matchup with a bicep injury and it affected how the offensive line performed in the second half against the Rams.
If Zeitler were to miss this week's game against the Colts, the team would likely have Blake Hance in his place, which would be a significant downgrade for the Titans offensive line.
