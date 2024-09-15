Titans Fall to Aaron Rodgers, Jets in Home Opener
The Tennessee Titans have suffered back-to-back losses to begin the Brian Callahan era after falling to the New York Jets in Nashville on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns and the Jets stopped the Titans at the goal line in the game's final seconds as New York held on for a 24-17 win.
Titans quarterback Will Levis went 19 of 28 passing for 192 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed four carries for 38 yards and lost a fumble. Tennessee receiver Calvin Ridley finished with four catches for 77 yards and two total touchdowns.
The Jets were led by their running backs. Rookie Braelon Allen had seven carries for 33 yards and the go-ahead 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also caught a 12-yard score in the second quarter. New York star running back Breece Hall had 14 carries for 62 yards to go along with seven catches for 52 yards and a 26-yard score.
Levis led a scoring drive during Tennessee's second possession of the game, as Ridley took an end-around 10 yards to the end zone to put the Titans up 7-0 early.
The Titans were primed to add on to this after the defense forced another Jets punt, but Levis committed an inexcusable turnover for the second straight week. On 3rd and goal, he attempted to flip the ball back to Tyjae Spears as he was getting sacked. He would've been better off going down, as Spears was unable to catch the ball as the Jets recovered the fumble.
After a third straight Jets punt, Levis tossed an interception on a deep pass intended for Treylon Burks. This gave Rodgers and the offense life, as he led a scoring drive that ended with the touchdown pass to Allen.
Tennessee added a field goal and led 10-7 at halftime.
The Jets flipped the script to start the second half. Hall scored on the first drive of the third quarter before New York blocked a Titans punt a few plays later, which led to a field goal. The Jets suddenly had a 14-10 lead.
Levis responded with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Ridley. The two teams then traded punts on four straight possessions headed into the fourth quarter.
Once the Jets got the ball back, Rodgers made the Titans pay, leading a seven-play, 74-yard drive that ended with Allen's go-ahead 20-yard score with 4:31 left in the game.
The Titans put together a 13-play drive looking to tie the game but Levis' pass to Tyler Boyd fell incomplete on 4th and goal.
Tennessee will look to avoid an 0-3 start next week in a reunion game vs. Malik Willis and the Green Bay Packers.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!