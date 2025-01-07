Titans Fire Four Executives
The Tennessee Titans are making more changes in the front office after an abysmal 3-14 record during the regular season.
Per reports from NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky, the Titans have fired Vice president of team operations Brent Akers, Vice president of football technology Anthony Pastrana, assistant general manager Anthony Robinson and Senior director of security John Albertson. Pastrana (1997) and Akers (1998) had both been with the team for over 20 seasons.
The moves come just hours after the Titans also fired general manager Ran Carthon, who had been in the role since last season. Tennessee will now make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a new-look front office.
Unlike the New England Patriots, who fired head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season at the helm, it seems that the Titans have longterm faith in Brian Callahan, and will likely give him another chance to improve the team next season despite a disappointing first year on the job.
Callahan might have summed the season up best when he called the end result "embarrassing" on Monday,
“I know I'm a good football coach, and I know that I am going to be a good head coach,” Callahan said. “But this is certainly not the result I anticipated. And I am going to have to do a much better job. It is embarrassing. I do not like standing up here talking about having the first pick in the draft. I don’t like it. I don’t like the fact that we won three games. It’s not the standard that I set for myself."
The Titans will now look toward the 2025 NFL Draft in April when, barring a trade, they will make the first selection.
