Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon
The Tennessee Titans are making a massive change in their front office.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are firing general manager Ran Carthon after two seasons on the job.
Amy Adams Strunk released a statement following the firing of Carthon.
"I've loved the time I've spent with Ran. He's a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path," Strunk said in the statement via Wyatt. "It's impossible to ignore that our football team hasn't improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course.
"I love this team more than you can imagine. To our fans: we know this level of performance isn't acceptable. We're humbled by your support as we continue to work towards building the team you expect and deserve."
Carthon, 43, came to the Titans in 2023 as the general manager to replace Jon Robinson. After his first year with the team, he was promoted to executive vice president. However, the Titans completely regressed during his tenure with the team.
Upon his arrival in Tennessee, the Titans were just one win away from winning the AFC South and making the playoffs. Now, he leaves Nashville with the team holding the No. 1 overall pick.
While Carthon was aggressive in free agency last year, signing players like Calvin Ridley and trading for L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs, it resulted in having the worst record in the NFL.
With Carthon no longer in the front office, the Titans will begin their search for his replacement. Given the fact that the Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in April, they should have a lot of interest in the job from several talented personnel from around the league.
