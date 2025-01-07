Three Potential GM Candidates For Titans
The Tennessee Titans now have a vacancy to fill in the front office after firing general manager Ran Carthon following an unsuccessful two-year tenure with the team.
With Carthon out the door, a new search for his replacement will begin immediately as the Titans begin an offseason where they have the No. 1 overall pick.
Here are three people the Titans should look into hiring in the coming weeks:
Ray Agnew, Detroit Lions assistant GM
Agnew, the right-hand man for Lions general manager Brad Holmes, has been part of one of the best turnarounds in all of sports.
The Lions had just three wins in Agnew's first season with the team, but they now have 15 and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.
Agnew should get a job this cycle, it's just a question on where, not if.
Thomas Dimitroff, former Atlanta Falcons GM
He had a 13-year tenure with the Falcons, where he had a Super Bowl roster fall short to the New England Patriots in overtime, but he was unable to re-capture the magic from that season.
He was fired in 2020 and hasn't taken a job in the NFL since, but he appears ready to return and already has a few interviews lined up with teams across the league.
Dimitroff brings a wealth of knowledge to the table and the Titans would relish in that.
Louis Riddick, ESPN analyst
Riddick played six seasons in the NFL in the 1990's and was involved in scouting deparments with Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles from 2001-13.
He has since transitioned into the television space, serving as a color commentator on Monday Night Football, but he has been itching to get back into the front office.
Riddick has interviewed for a few teams over the past couple of years, including the New York Jets this season.
