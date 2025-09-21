Titans Missing Three Starters Against Colts
The Tennessee Titans are getting warmed up for their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium, but there are a number of players who won't be in uniform for the matchup.
Here's a look at who the Titans ruled out before the game against the Colts:
RG Kevin Zeitler
Zeitler is inactive after missing most of practice this week with a bicep injury. This means Blake Hance and Jackson Slater could be filling in for him in the starting lineup.
If Slater plays, the fifth-round rookie will make his NFL debut.
OT JC Latham
Latham is out for a second consecutive game after suffering a hip injury back in the season opener against the Denver Broncos.
Oli Udoh and John Ojukwu will have a chance to fill in at right tackle in Latham's place and both should be ready to be targeted by the Colts defensive line.
DB Kevin Winston Jr.
Winston is inactive for a third consecutive week with a hamstring injury. The former Penn State safety has yet to make his NFL debut, but they also are expecting him to return soon because they haven't placed him on injured reserve.
With Winston out, the Titans will rely on Xavier Woods, Quandre Diggs and Amani Hooker at the safety position.
LB James Williams Sr.
Williams is a surprise inactive after playing in the first two games of the season. He is a healthy scratch.
The Titans will rely on Cedric Gray and Cody Barton in the middle linebacker spot against the Colts.
CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Brownlee entered the stadium in a walking boot ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Colts, suggesting that it may be a while before he sees the field again.
With Brownlee out, Jalyn Armour-Davis is active for the first time this season and he will make his Titans debut.
CB Samuel Womack Jr.
Womack is a healthy scratch for a third straight week after being one of the final waiver wire pickups before the start of the season.
WR Bryce Oliver
Oliver did not practice for the Titans this week, so seeing him sitting out isn't much of a surprise. The Titans still have five wide receivers that could see an uptick in snaps against the Colts.
Look for rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike to be the biggest beneficiaries in Oliver's absence.
