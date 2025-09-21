Titans Struggle Mightily in Loss vs. Colts
The Tennessee Titans are still winless after falling to the Indianapolis Colts 41-20 in Week 3 inside Nissan Stadium.
The Titans started off on a poor start three plays into the game as No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward threw a pick-six to Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II. That put the Titans behind the 8-ball for the entire game, forcing them to catch up all afternoon long.
The Titans could only respond with field goals while the Colts ended up scoring a touchdown and two field goals to go up 20-6 by halftime.
The Colts continued their dominance in the third quarter with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Michael Pittman Jr. After another Titans field goal, the Colts responded with a 46-yard run from running back Jonathan Taylor to put the game even more out of reach.
While the Titans had a positive with Ward throwing a touchdown to rookie Elic Ayomanor from eight yards out in the fourth quarter, it was far from enough to get the win or take away some big positives from the game.
Ward finished the game completing 23 of 38 passes for 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Tony Pollard led the way with 45 rushing yards and a touchdown, while tight end Chig Okonkwo had five catches for 66 yards to lead the receivers.
Overall, it's a very lackluster showing for the Titans, who are 0-3 for the second year in a row. The team is hoping to make progress throughout the season, but results like this make it hard to see that the Titans are improving.
It's clear that many players on the roster won't be there when the team is good again and the team is still in the infancy stages of its rebuild.
The Titans will get a chance to get back in the win column in Week 4 against the AFC South rival Houston Texans, who are equally struggling, but a lot has to change between now and next week in order to come out of a game victorious.
