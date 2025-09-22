Titans' Brian Callahan Shuts Down Being Fired Conversation
With their blowout, 41-20 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans still have yet to chalk a win through three contests in the new year.
Many around the program had this year circled for the Titans as a potential difference maker; with the ushering in of first overall pick and expected franchise quarterback Cam Ward, as well as a spread of both rookie and veteran options on either side of the ball, Tennessee appeared poised to turn things around after their disastrous 3-14 finish last season.
Now 0-3, not only has the team lost the already strained good will of the fans at Nissan Stadium, but many analysts have turned their fingers to head coach Brian Callahan.
Now in his second calendar year with the team, Callahan is 3-17 through 20 games. While new coaches generally have a relatively long leash, in this situation specifically, fingers are being pointed to the top for misuse of talent and constant, continuous losses.
Following the Colts matchup and in response to a question about how much more time he may have to right the ship, Callahan cast doubt on the murmurs, saying, “I don’t really worry about that.”
“My focus is on trying to make sure our football team is in as good a place as possible,” he continued. “The rest of that stuff is what it is. I don’t think about those things.”
Not only did the Titans drop their third straight game, but their defeat at the hands of Daniel Jones and Indianapolis represents a division loss, too. Both their last two losses came at home as well; Tennessee will now face three straight battles on the road.
The NFL season is a punishing gauntlet, and starting winless through three weeks all but guarantees a team’s negative outlook on the season as a whole. The last time an 0-3 team made the playoffs was 2018 — that year’s Houston Texans (11-5) would go on to lose in the Wild Card.
Before then, it was the 1998 Buffalo Bills. Further, it’s an unfortunate reality that this Tennessee team just doesn’t appear to have the same makeup of those, or any other previous “Cinderella story” rosters.
Whether or not Callahan is truly on the hot seat, the Titans are in for a brutal road trip for the foreseeable future. All fans can hope for now is that Cam Ward does enough to inspire the franchise’s future aspirations; future, of course, used very loosely.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!