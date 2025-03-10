Titans Free Agency Will Change NFL QB Carousel
The Tennessee Titans are mulling over their options in free agency, and what they do will have a massive effect on what happens throughout the entire league.
The Titans have been linked to Cam Ward in the NFL Draft, and if the team doesn't find a quarterback in free agency, he will likely be the No. 1 pick next month.
A to Z Sports writer Easton Freeze believes that the Titans will hold out on finding a starter in free agency and go for Ward in the draft.
"At the end of the day, I’m going to bet on the top of this draft following Occam’s Razor. Often in life the simplest answer is the correct one, and the simplest outcome with the first pick is Tennessee staying put and taking the top QB in the draft. Unless the Giants blow them away with an offer, or the Browns have been the sneaky sleeper agent all along and decide to jump from 2 to 1, I don’t see the Titans finding a trade-down they like enough to pass on Ward," Freeze writes.
"They take their guy at 1, try to maneuver a way to another top-100 pick somehow else, build in free agency like the Commanders did last year, and pray their new QB somehow does for them what Jayden Daniels did for Washington."
The Titans have been linked to Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in free agency, but Ward is the one with the most upside.
The Titans might not view him as the No. 1 pick, but he offers a lot of promise, and that should be the direction that the team goes in if it cannot find anyone in free agency to be the bridge quarterback until a better prospect rolls along.
