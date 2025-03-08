Former QB Makes Compelling Pitch for Titans' No. 1 Pick
The chatter surrounding the Tennessee Titans' No. 1 overall pick is growing increasingly louder the closer April's NFL Draft gets to hitting, and some are starting to see the choice become more clear-cut than others.
One name that's started to generate more traction as the potential top name on the board has been Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Following an impressive combine showing while scouts increasingly rave about his high ceiling as a franchise player under center, the Titans have found themselves linked more and more as a likely fit for him.
The latest to pound the table for Ward to Tennessee is former NFL quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", he had strong praise for what he's seen from the Miami quarterback, especially as a threat within the pocket.
"I've watched basically every snap, maybe a game or two still, of Cam [Ward]'s," Orlovsky said. "To me, he reminds me a lot of Baker Mayfield. What I mean by that is there's an elusive element to his game, but a twitchy element to his game... These plays happen, like the run-around plays; the thing that's got me so much more excited about Cam Ward, and made me really appreciate how good of a player he is, is what he does from the pocket in timing."
Orlovsky sees Ward as a certified playmaker, and it's hard to argue with the logistics. He's coming off a stellar season with the Hurricanes as a Heisman finalist, during which he logged 4,313 passing yards on a 67.2% completion rate, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games played, seemingly as a threat both in structure and without.
"I wasn't expecting this guy that, from the pocket, was so much more in rhythm, in timing, in with his feet," Orlovsky continued. "When I watch him throw over the middle of the field, the different types of throws, and the windows that he sees... The playmaking is there. And that's for me why if I'm Tennessee... I don't think Tennessee should move off number one... I think he's the clear, clear, clear, clear, for me, the clear number one pick."
If Ward is as advertised, the choice could be a no-brainer for Tennessee once the draft rolls around, but the Titans brass will remain diligent in turning over every stone for their best possible route for their prized top selection.
With pro days, interviews and individual workouts still lying ahead in the pre-draft process, tons of time remains for the front office to settle on their critical decision. However, don't be shocked if Ward ends up as the man for the job.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft arrives on Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay, Wis.
