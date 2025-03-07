Titans Linked to Super Bowl Champ in Free Agency
The Tennessee Titans are in need of some help in the trenches this offseason.
The Titans invested a lot on the offensive line last season by choosing JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick in the draft and signing Lloyd Cushenberry III to be the team's starting center. However, the right side of the line fell flat, resulting in one of the worst offenses in the league.
Therefore, shoring up that part of the offensive line is paramount for the Titans in free agency. That's why CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin suggests that the Titans should sign Philadelphia Eagles interior lineman Mekhi Becton in free agency.
"It's very possible Becton benefited from the Eagles' all-world front, but he's now logged meaningful reps at both guard and tackle. His size could help restore Tennessee's line," Benjamin writes.
Becton, 25, was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Injuries defined his tenure with the Jets, as he played in just one game from 2021 and 2022 combined. He returned in 2023, but struggled as a tackle.
The Eagles signed him and moved him to guard to replace Cam Jurgens, who filled in the shoes of the retired Jason Kelce at center. At right guard, Becton thrived and was part of the winning offensive line in the Super Bowl.
Now, Becton is expected to receive a lot of interest and money in free agency as one of the more highly-regarded offensive linemen on the market. The Titans could certainly benefit from playing him at right guard, where Dillon Radunz served this past season.
Radunz is a free agent, so they need to either re-sign him or find a replacement, and if Becton played like he did last year in Philly, it will be an upgrade for the Titans.
