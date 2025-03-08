Titans Have Plenty of Needs to Address
The Tennessee Titans are days away from the start of free agency, where they will begin building a roster that will attempt to not be the league's worst once again next season.
As a 3-14 squad in 2024, the Titans have a lot of fixing to do, and NFL.com laid out five positions of need for the team: quarterback, wide receiver, interior offensive line, edge rusher and safety.
"The Titans may secure a franchise signal-caller with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a season in which Will Levis and Mason Rudolph combined for the fifth-lowest passing success rate in the NFL (40.6%)," NFL.com writes. "Upgrading the offensive line is also a priority after Tennessee allowed the second-highest pressure rate (40.2%) in the league, though it does have two recent first-rounders, JC Latham and Peter Skoronski, developing up front. The wide receiver room needs an infusion of young talent to pair with Calvin Ridley, as Tyler Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are free agents.
"Defensively, Jeffery Simmons remains a force on the interior, but despite his presence, Tennessee generated the league’s fifth-lowest pressure rate (31.1%). The Titans could use an effective edge rusher, especially after granting Harold Landry permission to seek a trade. The secondary isn't a top priority, but it could use some attention after high-profile acquisitions L’Jarius Sneed and Quandre Diggs (an impending free agent) each missed at least nine games with injuries."
Not all of these needs will be addressed in free agency. Some will have to wait until the draft, but the Titans have already gotten a closer look at this year's rookie crop and can figure out which positions need to be prioritized in free agency over others.
For instance, if the Titans really like Miami quarterback Cam Ward, their interest in players like Sam Darnold should wane.
As free agency approaches, the plans for the Titans will slowly begin to take shape.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!