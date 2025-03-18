Titans Free Agent Signing Flying Under-the-Radar
The Tennessee Titans have made a few intriguing additions through the beginning stages of this year's NFL offseason, yet some may not be getting enough recognition for what they may provide for the season ahead.
Among those various additions was the signing of former Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler, who was brought in on a one-year, $9 million deal to help shore up the team's offensive line issues from the 2024 campaign.
It's far from a long-term signing, but it could be an acquisition that's majorly impactful for Tennesee's offense in 2025. In the eyes of Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith, Zeitler's signing might be among one of the most "under-the-radar" moves in free agency.
"The 34-year-old Zeitler showed he was still one of the top guards in the NFL in his first season with the Lions... Zeitler has been a model of consistency, playing 1,000-plus snaps in every season since 2015, with the exception being 991 snaps in 2019. He has posted a 71.6 PFF overall grade or higher in nine of those 10 seasons. In Tennessee, Zeitler will have the opportunity to work with offensive line guru Bill Callahan, who is entering his second season as the team's offensive line coach. There is a strong chance that the Titans will draft quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so although Tennessee is in a rebuild mode, Zeitler’s presence in the short term will be important for the franchise."
The Titans entered this offseason desperately coveting help in the trenches, and their initial moves in free agency did just that.
While the signing of Dan Moore to a four-year, $80 million-plus deal was a lucrative contract to hand out, bringing in Zeitler at less than $10 million as a stable and consistent veteran addition to the interior was a much more financially sound deal, and could pay out major dividends for whoever the Titans' quarterback is in 2025.
Tennessee still has significant questions to answer surrounding their quarterback room, but the unit in front of whoever that may be has seen some major steps in the right direction through the Titans' free agency shifts.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!