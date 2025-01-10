Titans GM Interview Schedule Revealed
The Tennessee Titans' search for their next general manager is set to ramp up over the next three days after the firing of Ran Carthon.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Titans are set to interview nine candidates and revealed their schedule for the next three days. Tennessee will interview Reggie McKenzie (Miami Dolphins), Thomas Dimitroff (former Atlanta Falcons GM) and John Spytek (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) on Friday.
Tennessee will also interview Ed Dodds (Indianapolis Colts), Matt Berry (Seattle Seahawks), Terrance Gray (Buffalo Bills) and Cat Hickman (Cleveland Browns) on Saturday. The Titans will round out the weekend on Sunday by interviewing Mike Borgonzi (Kansas City Chiefs) and Ian Cunningham (Chicago Bears).
The Athletic's Dianna Russini highlighted McKenzie as a top candidate for the Titans. McKenzie was previously the Las Vegas Raiders' general manager from 2012 to 2018 and is currently a senior personnel executive for Miami.
Dimitroff was the Falcons' general manager from 2008 to 2020. In his tenure, Atlanta went 113-95 and reached the playoffs six times, including one Super Bowl appearance in 2016, in which it lost to the New England Patriots 34-28 in overtime. Atlanta was 4-6 in the playoffs with Dimitroff as GM.
Dimitroff has also interviewed for the New York Jets' GM vacancy.
Spytek is currently in his second season as the assistant GM for the Buccaneers. Before being promoted to his current position, Spytek was Tampa Bay's Vice President of Player Personnel.
Berry has spent the last two seasons as Seattle's Senior Director of Player Personnel. Prior to that, Berry had been the Seahawks' Director of National Scouting since 2015.
Gray is currently the Bills' Director of Player Personnel. Gray has also served as Buffalo's assistant director of player personnel and director of college scouting. He was also a college scout with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Bills.
Hickman is the Browns' Assistant GM and Vice President of Football Operations. Prior to joining the Browns in 2022, she was also the VP of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dodds has been a popular candidate in previous hiring cycles but has yet to make the jump from Assistant GM with the Colts. He was has held that role since 2018 and was previously Indianapolis' VP of Player Personnel.
Borgonzi is one of the hottest names in this current hiring cycle. He was promoted to Assistant GM for the Chiefs in 2021 and has also been their Director of Football Operations and Director of Player Personnel. Borgonzi is also a candidate for the Jets' vacancy.
Cunningham is another popular name in previous cycles. Cunningham is currently the Bears' assistant GM and has also spent time in the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens' organizations as a personnel executive.
Whoever Tennessee opts to hire will be well positioned to put an immediate stamp on the organization with it having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
