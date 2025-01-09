Titans Projected to Land Next Franchise QB
The Tennessee Titans have some star-studded decisions to make this April when they pick first in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In a class loaded with star power at the top, the Titans have a few different directions they could take in order to turn the franchise around after an abysmal 3-14 season. And in the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report, Tennessee settles on a quarterback with the top pick.
B/R has the Titans taking Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders No. 1 overall, ahead of Miami quarterback Cam Ward to the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter to the New York Giants at No. 3.
Instead of selecting the Heisman Trophy winner in Hunter with the top pick, the Titans could elect to lock down the future of the quarterback position with either Sanders or Ward. Sure, Sanders could have his struggle as a rookie, but he heads into the NFL having already shown potential that should make quarterback-hungry teams salivate.
Sanders finished his two seasons at Colorado having completed 651 of 907 passes for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions along with eight rushing scores. The Buffaloes ended the year 9-4 after a 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
Both Sanders and his award-winning teammate Hunter could be among the first players to be selected in the draft. Hunter might very well go No. 1 overall to a different team if the Titans weren't selecting first, but Tennessee's quarterback struggles with Will Levis this season are too hard to ignore. A potential franchise signal-caller can't be passed up on.
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 25 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!