Titans Get First Look at Star DB vs. Jets
The Tennessee Titans released their Friday injury report ahead of Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets in Nashville, which revealed that one big name is set to take the field in Week 2.
After being a full participant all week at practice while dealing with a hip injury, veteran safety Jamal Adams will make his Titans debut against his former team. Adams missed Week 1's loss to the Chicago Bears.
The Jets selected Adams with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. During his time with New York, he was named to two Pro Bowls and was a one-time First Team All-Pro selection.
Offensive guard Dillon Radunz (rib) and linebacker Otis Reese (concussion) have both been full participants during the week and are now in line to play against New York. Offensive guard Peter Skoronski was a limited participant on Thursday due to a neck injury but was back to full participation on Friday,
Veteran cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hip) and L'Jarius Sneed (rest) popped up on the injury report with limited availability during Friday's practice, but it's clear that the team is being cautious with their practice reps in order to keep them fresh for game day.
The Titans will need all three of Adams, Awuzie and Sneed to be at their best against Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had an overall solid Week 1 performance in his first game back from a torn Achilles.
Coming off a short week, the Jets have listed cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) and defensive lineman Michael Clemons (tricep) as questionable for the game. Reed did not practice on Friday while Clemons was a full participant.
Other notable names on New York's injury report included receiver Mike Williams (knee), cornerback Michael Carter (ankle) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (rest), but all three were listed as full participants on Friday.
The Titans and Jets will kick off from Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!