Penn State Star Abdul Carter Tabs Himself to Titans
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick, and many are expecting the team to take one of the top two quarterbacks: Cam Ward from Miami or Shedeur Sanders from Colorado.
However, there's an unlikely option for the No. 1 overall pick that is manifesting his future to be taken by the Titans first in the draft.
Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter posted a picture on social media with the caption "# 1 OVERALL Pick. 100 Days inshAllah"
Carter spent three years with the Nittany Lions, where he recorded 173 total tackles (105 solo), 23 sacks, five forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups and one interception. Out of those 23 sacks, 12 came this season as he led Penn State all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals, where the team lost to Notre Dame in heartbreaking fashion.
The next game Carter will play will be on the NFL level, and it could be with him as the No. 1 overall pick. He will immediately improve some team's defense next season, and if the Titans are looking to upgrade their pass rush, they should look to acquire him.
That being said, if the Titans aren't going to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, they should look to trade the selection. Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets could be looking to take a quarterback, and the Titans might as well get some future draft capital in exchange for the pick if they aren't going to take the player that other teams want.
Then, the Titans could still take Carter a few picks later while also amassing more draft capital for the future.
Carter will almost certainly be chosen in the first round of the draft, which takes place on Thursday, April 24.
