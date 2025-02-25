Titans First Pick: Comparing Sheduer Sanders vs. Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans have a massive decision to make with the first pick. But if they don't move, which quarterback stands tallest?
What would the Bears look like today had Chicago picked Patrick Mahomes instead of Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft?
Would the Eagles be Super Bowl champions had Jalen Hurts not fallen to the back half of the second round in 2020?
In the run-up to NFL Drafts that feature multiple quarterbacks considered worthy of No. 1 selections, the drama is always running hot. The consequences are enormous.
This year, we’ll watch another example of rolling the dice on two quarterbacks who may be difficult to separate. Of course, we’re referring to Miami’s Cam Ward and his counterpart Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado.
Should the Titans select at quarterback with its first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which passer has the most promise at the pro level? With the NFL Combine about to reach full swing, let’s start with some data.
The Numbers
Passing yards, Completion rate
- Cam Ward: 305 of 454 for 4,313 yards (67.2%)
- Shedeur Sanders: 353 of 477 for 4,134 (74.0%)
Touchdowns/Interceptions
- Cam Ward: 39 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
- Shedeur Sanders: 37 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
2024-25 FBS National Rankings (FBS Reg. Season)
Passing Yards
- Cam Ward: #2 (4,313)
- Shedeur Sanders: #4 (4,134)
Completion Percentage (10 games or more)
- Cam Ward: #12 (67.2)
- Shedeur Sanders: #1 (74.0)
Passing Touchdowns
- Cam Ward: #1 (39)
- Shedeur Sanders: #2 (37)
QB Rating
- Cam Ward: #4 (172.2)
- Shedeur Sanders: #6 (168.2)
Cam Ward
Career:
After spending two years at Incarnate Word (2020-21) as a former unranked college prospect, Cam Ward served as the starting quarterback at Washington State (2022-23) where he threw for 6,968 yards and 48 touchdowns.
Those four years served as the backdrop of a stellar fifth year on the college stage.
Ward carried Miami to a 10-3 record despite the Hurricanes finishing 27th in Total Defense among FBS teams. Miami’s three losses came by a combined 10-point margin.
Behind only Kyle McCord (4,779), Ward finished second in passing yards (4,313), second in outings with over 300 yards passing (10), and first in passing touchdowns (39) across FBS programs.
With Ward leading the charge, Miami finished first in total offense (537.2 yards/game), third in passing offense (348.2 yards/game, 41 TD), first in scoring offense (43.9 points/game), and first in third-down conversions (56.3%).
Notes:
It starts with his calm, cool, and collected presence on the field, a persona fueled by confidence and a measured yet aggressive approach to quarterbacking. Ward is as composed as can be as he methodically works through his reads, efficiently taking what the defense gives him as a pocket passer.
In the spectrum of starting quarterbacks at the high end of FBS football, Ward does a good job of taking care of the football, rarely showing panic under duress.
Like any young quarterback, he can make mistakes at times, like throwing the football over the middle of the field while being pinned to the sideline. However, in the most challenging situations, Ward often keeps the composure he’s known for, knowing when to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em.
In terms of his passing ability on the NFL stage, you’d be hard-pressed to find a quarterback not named Shedeur Sanders who rivals Ward in terms of accuracy. And the Texas product has the type of deep ball range and accuracy needed to succeed as a pro.
He’s a resourceful quarterback who often pulled off savvy pitches as a Hurricane, flicking the ball to an open running back in the flat as he scrambled away from pressure. And at 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, he’s equipped to break tackles, and while maneuvering out of the pocket.
Not to dole out an unfair comparison for such a young player, but when it comes to his style of play, Ward shows comparisons to what we’ve seen from Jalen Hurts in terms of his heady nature and highly efficient game.
He simply has all the tools to be a No. 1 overall draft selection.
Shedeur Sanders
Career:
Shedeur Sanders played all four seasons under his father, starting in 50 college games during two seasons at Jackson State before his junior and senior years at Colorado.
Sanders logged 14,347 passing yards with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. His 70.1 career completion percentage is outstanding.
Colorado finished sixth in passing yards per game in the 2024-25 season across FBS programs.
Sanders was also named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year while earning Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award honors. He led the Buffaloes to its best record (9-4) since 2016 (10-4), and the second-best record since 2001 (10-3).
Notes:
Similar in height and weight (6-2, 215), Sanders appears to be a longer athlete compared to Ward. With that, his release point is higher among the two first-round prospects.
His throwing motion is less compact when he’s afforded ample time to deliver. But when the pressure is mounting or he needs to rifle a fastball through a tight window, he shows the ability to shorten his throwing motion to deliver accordingly.
Even so, Sanders doesn’t lack accuracy. It’s the opposite, really. Look no further than his 74 percent completion rate, the best across FBS football last year.
Sanders is a smooth operator as he slides away from pressure. On the move, he often does a good job of squaring his shoulders and delivering with that high release when he has the space to do so. He’s also skilled as a sidearm thrower when necessary, adjusting his arm angle with ease.
Altogether, Sanders has good escape-ability but he was sacked more than any FBS quarterback last season. The Colorado star isn’t a prolific rushing threat but he’s capable on the ground, especially when it comes to extending plays, and his accuracy is impressive outside of the pocket.
Sanders can be too freelance-ish at times, but he showed ideal toughness and competitiveness which often bailed him out of difficult situations.
Arguably the most important trait at the position is accuracy. Sanders has plenty in store. His arm strength is questionable but not lacking. But again, his ability to throw as well as he does on the move coupled with his ability to extend plays serve as the feather in his cap.
Ward Vs. Sanders
As displayed in data near the top of the page, it can feel like splitting hairs when comparing the numbers between these two young quarterbacks.
While Ward was afforded better protection compared to Sanders in 2024, the latter was blessed with Travis Hunter (1,258 receiving yards, 15 TD) on the perimeter among a high-quality group of receivers. That included LaJohntay Wester (931 yards, 10 TD).
Xavier Restrepo was outstanding as Ward’s favorite target. He recorded 1,127 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns last season. Even so, it’s difficult to argue that Ward had the caliber of weaponry Sanders was afforded. After all, Hunter was the best receiver across the college football landscape last season.
Those factors are worth considering when comparing the two quarterbacks.
All in all, Ward may be the more complete passer of the two, even if Sanders led college football in completion percentage in 2024. His accuracy on deep balls appears to be the best among the two, and his arm strength seems to stand tall in this comparison as well.
However, the gaps aren’t significant in each category between these two very talented quarterbacks.
The presence Ward brings to the field, that ice-running-through-his-veins nature, and smart decision-making may be what leads the Hurricane to being the first quarterback selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.
On the other hand, it’s always possible that the first team to select a passer will choose Sanders who could be a better fit for certain offenses. It’s difficult to argue when there’s a 74-percent completion rate in the books.
