Titans Not Giving Up on Young WR
The Tennessee Titans have had a brutal start to the 2024 NFL season. At 0-3, they are entering Week 4 desperately needing a win.
Starting off the season with an 0-4 record might be impossible to bounce back from. If they can start turning their season around this week, they might have a shot.
One player that the Titans need to start seeing good results from is wide receiver Treylon Burks. A former No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks has not been able to develop into being the player that Tennessee thought they were getting. However, they're still holding out hope that he can get there.
Recently, offensive coordinator Nick Holz spoke out about Burks. He made it clear that the Titans still want to get Burks involved and keep trying to develop him to his full potential.
“We want Treylon to play. We want him to go out there and make plays. I think at some point, if you keep getting targets and things don’t go your way … Sometimes it’s been a little bit bad luck and some of the targets, maybe he gets doubled or we wanted the ball to go somewhere else or the protection put it where he got it. So, it’s a balancing for everything. We have faith in Treylon. We have faith in Nick. We think both those guys are really valuable pieces of our offense.”
Clearly, the team still thinks they can get Burks to being the player that they want him to be.
At just 24 years old, there is still time for him to get it figured out. So far this season, he has caught just two passes for 11 yards for the Titans.
More than likely, this will be the last season that Burks has to figure things out in Tennessee. If he's unable to do so, he could find himself playing for another team in 2025.
Hopefully, he will be able to make the most of the opportunity that the Titans give him. He doesn't need to play like a star, but he does need to become a consistent part of the offense.
One issue has been the play of quarterback Will Levis. He has shown flashes this season, but has also been a turnover problem. Tennessee will need its young quarterback to get back on track for the offense as a whole to have any chance of playing to its full potential.
While we're still early in the season, the panic meter is starting to rise. The Titans are hoping to see Levis, Burks, and the rest of the offense figure things out starting this week and start showing what they're actually capable of doing.
