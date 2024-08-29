Titans GM Opens Up About Rams Trade
The Tennessee Titans were in desperate need of a linebacker after the team lost Azeez Al-Shaair in free agency and Chance Campbell, Garret Wallow and JoJo Domann due to injury in training camp.
The team answered their need by trading for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones in a draft pick swap. Titans general manager Ran Carthon is excited about what Jones can bring to the defense.
"Ernest is a good, young, talented linebacker in this league (and he) has been since he came in," Carthon said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It started with the typical phone calls we get this time a year, 'Hey, you guys looking for anybody? You guys shopping anybody? We looked into it, did our research and watched the film … and thought he was a young player who could help us."
Jones, 24, was taken by the Rams in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he helped the team win a Super Bowl in his rookie year. While he had a minor role on the defense in his first season, his role expanded over the last two years as he became a starter for the Rams.
Last season, Jones started all 15 games he appeared in and recorded 145 tackles, which ranked 11th among all defenders in the NFL. That will give him a chance to start next to Kenneth Murray Jr., who comes to the team via free agency from the Los Angeles Chargers.
If Jones performs well this season, he could be in line for a long-term deal as the Titans lead linebacker for the foreseeable future.
Jones will have to get situated quickly as the Titans face the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8.
